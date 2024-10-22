Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Gainers And Laggards

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Market pared some losses following its fall after a higher open. At 11:38 a.m., the Nifty and Sensex were down around 0.3%.
ICICI Bank has gained the most among Nifty stocks, At 11:43 a.m., the stock traded 1.4% higher after rising as much as 2.05% intraday.
Bajaj Auto has gained the second most among Nifty 50 stocks. It traded 0.6% in the green at 11:48 a.m. after rising 0.7% intraday.
Nestle India has also been a top Nifty gainer. The stock traded 0.5% higher at 11:50 a.m. after logging a rise of 1.3% intraday.
Meanwhile, Bharat Electronics is the top Nifty loser. The stock traded 2.2% lower at 11:51 a.m. after losing nearly 3% intraday.
Tata Motors is also among the top losers of the Nifty. The stock traded 2.2% lower at 11:54 a.m. after falling 2.5% intraday.
Tata Steel has also lost more than 2% and made it to the list of laggards.
