Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro Announced; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Photo Credit: rog.asus.com
Here's all you need to know about the newly unveiled gaming smartphones by Asus.
Asus introduced the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro during CES 2024. The biggest change to the ROG Phone 8 series is in the camera, the company said. Here's all you need to know about the new smartphones.
Photo Credit: rog.asus.com
ROG Phone 8: $1,099 (Rs 91,000 approx) for 16GB + 256GB model.
ROG Phone 8 Pro: $1,199 (Rs 97,000 approx) for 16GB + 512GB model and $1,499 (Rs 1,24,000) for 24GB + 1TB model.
Photo Credit: rog.asus.com
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
Operating System: Android 14 with ROG UI
6.78” Samsung E6 flexible AMOLED display
Photo Credit: rog.asus.com
50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with 2X lossless zoom, one ultrawide camera with a 13MP image sensor, and one telephoto camera with a 32MP quad-pixel sensor with 3X optical zoom and 10X Hyper Clarity zoom.
5,500 mAh battery.
Photo Credit: rog.asus.co
ROG Phone 8: Phantom Black and Rebel Grey
ROG Phone 8 Pro: Phantom Black
Photo Credit: rog.asus.com
These new ASUS smartphones will be available for purchase during Spring 2024 and there are no updates about its launch in India.
Photo Credit: rog.asus.com