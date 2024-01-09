Photo Credit: rog.asus.com

Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro Announced; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about the newly unveiled gaming smartphones by Asus.

09 Jan 2024

Asus introduced the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro during CES 2024. The biggest change to the ROG Phone 8 series is in the camera, the company said. Here's all you need to know about the new smartphones.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series: Price And Variants

ROG Phone 8: $1,099 (Rs 91,000 approx) for 16GB + 256GB model.

ROG Phone 8 Pro: $1,199 (Rs 97,000 approx) for 16GB + 512GB model and $1,499 (Rs 1,24,000) for 24GB + 1TB model.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series: Key Specs And Features

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

  • Operating System: Android 14 with ROG UI

  • 6.78” Samsung E6 flexible AMOLED display

  • 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with 2X lossless zoom, one ultrawide camera with a 13MP image sensor, and one telephoto camera with a 32MP quad-pixel sensor with 3X optical zoom and 10X Hyper Clarity zoom.

  •  5,500 mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series: Colour Variants

ROG Phone 8: Phantom Black and Rebel Grey

ROG Phone 8 Pro: Phantom Black

ASUS ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro: Availability

These new ASUS smartphones will be available for purchase during Spring 2024 and there are no updates about its launch in India.

