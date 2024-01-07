'Aloo Baingan' In Tasteatlas' List Of 100 Worst Rated Foods In The World

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
For the list, 396,447 ratings were recorded till December 14, 2023, of which 273,250 were recognized by the TasteAtlas' system as legitimate.
TasteAtlas, a prominent food portal, has revealed its "Top 100 Worst-Rated Foods in the World" list featuring diverse dishes. Aloo Baingan, a popular Indian dish has surprisingly claimed the 60th spot. Here is the list of 5 most-hated dishes:
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Hákarl is Iceland's national delicacy made from cured shark flesh, namely Greenland shark and other sleeper sharks.
Rating: 1.8
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
As per TasteAtlas, a Ramen burger is a unique variety of a hamburger consisting of a meat patty that is sandwiched between two fried ramen noodle buns.
Rating: 1.9
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
A sweet and savoury casserole with thin noodles, caramelized sugar, and a firm, baked consistency.
Rating: 2
Photo Credit: TasteAtlas
Jellied veal, a traditional Swedish Christmas dish made with minced veal, gelatin, and seasonings, served cold with various accompaniments.
Rating: 2.2
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
A round Latvian pie with unleavened rye flour crust, layered with potato and carrots, enjoyed cold with tea or milk.
Rating: 2.2
Photo Credit: TasteAtlas
Rank: 60
A beloved Indian dish featuring a simple yet flavourful combination of potato, brinjal (eggplant), tomatoes, onions, and spices, often served with flatbreads like roti or naan.
Photo Credit: X/@NotMengele