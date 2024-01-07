Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

'Aloo Baingan' In Tasteatlas' List Of 100 Worst Rated Foods In The World

For the list, 396,447 ratings were recorded till December 14, 2023, of which 273,250 were recognized by the TasteAtlas' system as legitimate. 

TasteAtlas, a prominent food portal, has revealed its "Top 100 Worst-Rated Foods in the World" list featuring diverse dishes. Aloo Baingan, a popular Indian dish has surprisingly claimed the 60th spot. Here is the list of 5 most-hated dishes:

1. Hákarl (Iceland)

Hákarl is Iceland's national delicacy made from cured shark flesh, namely Greenland shark and other sleeper sharks.

Rating: 1.8

2. Ramen Burger (New York City)

As per TasteAtlas, a Ramen burger is a unique variety of a hamburger consisting of a meat patty that is sandwiched between two fried ramen noodle buns.

Rating: 1.9

3. Yerushalmi Kugel (Israel)

A sweet and savoury casserole with thin noodles, caramelized sugar, and a firm, baked consistency.

Rating: 2

4. Kalvsylta (Sweden)

Jellied veal, a traditional Swedish Christmas dish made with minced veal, gelatin, and seasonings, served cold with various accompaniments.

Rating: 2.2

5. Sklandrausis (Latvia)

A round Latvian pie with unleavened rye flour crust, layered with potato and carrots, enjoyed cold with tea or milk.

Rating: 2.2

Aloo Baingan (India)

Rank: 60

A beloved Indian dish featuring a simple yet flavourful combination of potato, brinjal (eggplant), tomatoes, onions, and spices, often served with flatbreads like roti or naan.

