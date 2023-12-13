Adani Group's $100 Billion Energy Transition Plan

Photo Credit: Adani Group
The Adani Group has set a target to become net zero by 2050 or earlier, for five of its portfolio companies.
Adani portfolio businesses have an active strategy to decarbonise, plant 100 million trees by 2030, electrify operations, use green sources for energy, and more.
How are the group companies progressing on their ESG commitments?
Increased its renewable energy share in the overall mix to 38.3%. Received a score of 86% from CSRHUB.
Highest-rated utility company in the world, as per Sustainalytics. Turned net water positive at all sites of 200 MW or more.
On track to turn net zero by 2040. Achieved a 15% share of renewables in the total energy mix.
Building three gigafactories with a target to develop 10 GW solar panels, 10 GW wind turbines, and 5 GW hydrogen electrolysers as part of its low-cost integrated green hydrogen project.
NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.