Adani Group's $100 Billion Energy Transition Plan

The Adani Group has set a target to become net zero by 2050 or earlier, for five of its portfolio companies.

Updated On 02:51 PM IST, 13 Dec 2023

Strategy

Adani portfolio businesses have an active strategy to decarbonise, plant 100 million trees by 2030, electrify operations, use green sources for energy, and more.

Progress

How are the group companies progressing on their ESG commitments?

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Increased its renewable energy share in the overall mix to 38.3%. Received a score of 86% from CSRHUB.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Highest-rated utility company in the world, as per Sustainalytics. Turned net water positive at all sites of 200 MW or more.

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd.

On track to turn net zero by 2040. Achieved a 15% share of renewables in the total energy mix.

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Building three gigafactories with a target to develop 10 GW solar panels, 10 GW wind turbines, and 5 GW hydrogen electrolysers as part of its low-cost integrated green hydrogen project.

