Prabhudas Lilladher Capital's Top Diwali 2024 Stock Picks

Here are the hottest stock picks from the brokerage for Diwali.

Updated On 04:03 PM IST, 29 Oct 2024

ABB Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 8,750 per share.

  • Target: Rs 12,300 per share.

  • Stop loss: Rs 7,350.

The stock is in a strong uptrend, consolidating near 7,800, the brokerage said.

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 284 per share.

  • Target: Rs 426 apiece.

  • Stop loss: Rs 240 per share.

The stock has declined over the past three months, forming a double bottom near support, and is showing signs of a pullback.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 254 per share.

  • Target: Rs 390 per share.

  • Stop loss: Rs 215 apiece.

The stock declined from its peak and has stabilised near support levels, recently showing signs of a revival and improved bias.

Coal India Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 490 per share.

  • Target: Rs 690 apiece.

  • Stop loss: Rs 415 per share.

After a brief correction, the stock consolidated near support, and a positive candle suggests it may soon break key resistance, the brokerage said.

Exide Industries Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 497 per share.

  • Target: Rs 740 per share.

  • Stop loss: Rs 425 per share.

The stock has gradually declined but recently formed a strong bullish candle, suggesting it may rise after breaking key resistance.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd. 

  • Current market price: Rs 358 apiece.

  • Target: Rs 544 per share.

  • Stop loss: Rs 305 per share.

The stock fell from 506 to 308, signaling a pullback. RSI recovery suggests strong upside potential ahead, the brokerage said.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 1,750 per share.

  • Target: Rs 2,770 per share.

  • Stop loss: Rs 1,420 per share.

The stock declined from Rs 2,833 to 1,700, with recent consolidation. A positive candle and rising RSI suggest potential upside ahead.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. 

KPIT Technologies Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 1,785 per share.

  • Target: Rs 2,500 apiece.

  • Stop loss: Rs 1,500 per share.

The stock has been in a strong uptrend and is currently consolidating within a range, maintaining a positive bias, the brokerage said.

NTPC Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 423 per share.

  • Target: Rs 590 apiece.

  • Stop loss: Rs 360 per share.

The stock pulled back from the 50EMA and broke above the descending channel at 417, showing strong momentum.

Tata Motors Ltd.

  • Current market price: Rs 907 per share.

  • Target: Rs 1,225 per share.

  • Stop loss: Rs 770 per share.

The stock has declined and is currently consolidating near support levels. RSI is close to oversold, showing signs of improvement.

