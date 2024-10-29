Prabhudas Lilladher Capital's Top Diwali 2024 Stock Picks

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Here are the hottest stock picks from the brokerage for Diwali.
Current market price: Rs 8,750 per share.
Target: Rs 12,300 per share.
Stop loss: Rs 7,350.
The stock is in a strong uptrend, consolidating near 7,800, the brokerage said.
Current market price: Rs 284 per share.
Target: Rs 426 apiece.
Stop loss: Rs 240 per share.
The stock has declined over the past three months, forming a double bottom near support, and is showing signs of a pullback.
Current market price: Rs 254 per share.
Target: Rs 390 per share.
Stop loss: Rs 215 apiece.
The stock declined from its peak and has stabilised near support levels, recently showing signs of a revival and improved bias.
Current market price: Rs 490 per share.
Target: Rs 690 apiece.
Stop loss: Rs 415 per share.
After a brief correction, the stock consolidated near support, and a positive candle suggests it may soon break key resistance, the brokerage said.
Current market price: Rs 497 per share.
Target: Rs 740 per share.
Stop loss: Rs 425 per share.
The stock has gradually declined but recently formed a strong bullish candle, suggesting it may rise after breaking key resistance.
Current market price: Rs 358 apiece.
Target: Rs 544 per share.
Stop loss: Rs 305 per share.
The stock fell from 506 to 308, signaling a pullback. RSI recovery suggests strong upside potential ahead, the brokerage said.
Current market price: Rs 1,750 per share.
Target: Rs 2,770 per share.
Stop loss: Rs 1,420 per share.
The stock declined from Rs 2,833 to 1,700, with recent consolidation. A positive candle and rising RSI suggest potential upside ahead.
Current market price: Rs 1,785 per share.
Target: Rs 2,500 apiece.
Stop loss: Rs 1,500 per share.
The stock has been in a strong uptrend and is currently consolidating within a range, maintaining a positive bias, the brokerage said.
Current market price: Rs 423 per share.
Target: Rs 590 apiece.
Stop loss: Rs 360 per share.
The stock pulled back from the 50EMA and broke above the descending channel at 417, showing strong momentum.
Current market price: Rs 907 per share.
Target: Rs 1,225 per share.
Stop loss: Rs 770 per share.
The stock has declined and is currently consolidating near support levels. RSI is close to oversold, showing signs of improvement.
