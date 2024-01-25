Photo Credit: X/@iamsrk

8 Movies To Watch On Netflix This Republic Day 2024

Netflix's Republic Day 'watchlist' includes classics like 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Swades' to recent blockbusters like 'Jawan' and 'RRR'.

Updated On 02:46 PM IST, 25 Jan 2024

Ahead of India's 75th Republic Day, streaming giant Netflix has shared a list of eight movies that can be watched on January 26. Netflix's Republic Day 'watchlist' includes classics like 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Swades' to recent blockbusters like 'Jawan' and 'RRR'.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Jawan (2023)

Photo Credit: X/@iamsrk

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Photo Credit: imdb.com

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@
janhvikapoor

RRR (2022)

Photo Credit: X/@RRRMovie

Swades (2004)

Photo Credit: imdb.com

Mission Majnu (2023)

Photo Credit: Instagram/ sidmalhotra

Lakshya (2004)

Photo Credit: imdb.com

83 (2021)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@therealkapildev

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 25

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 24

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 24
Go To Homepage