8 Movies Releasing In Theatres In March 2024

From Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha to Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's Shaitaan, here's what you can watch.
Get ready for an exciting month at the cinemas with a diverse lineup of films releasing in March 2024. Let's take a quick look at the upcoming releases
Set in rural India in 2001, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides of get lost from a train, according to the official synopsis.
Release Date: March 1
The supernatural thriller, which features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in pivotal roles, is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers into a 'sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic.
Release Date: March 8
Po returns to the screen as he trains a new warrior to protect the Valley of Peace from a shape-shifting sorceress. Get ready for unexpected heroes and plenty of animated action.
Release Date: March 15
Dharma Productions' action film 'Yodha', starring Sidharth Malhotra, will finally release in theatres in March, three months after its scheduled release. The movie also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani
Release Date: March 15
Actor Randeep Hooda starter “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar”, a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, will be released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi. The film marks the actor's directorial debut.
Release Date: March 22
Release Date: March 28
Release Date: March 29
This upcoming comedy movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of 'Lootcase' fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, 'Crew' is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.
Release Date: March 29
