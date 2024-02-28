8 Movies Releasing In Theatres In March 2024

8. Crew

This upcoming comedy movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of 'Lootcase' fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, 'Crew' is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

Release Date: March 29

Photo Credit: X/@kritisanon