8 Movies And Web Series Releasing In January 2024 You Cannot Miss

Photo Credit: X/@iHrithik
From Hrithik-Deepika starrer Fighter to Katrina Kaif-VJS' Merry Christmas, here's what you can watch.
In the New Year 2024, the Indian film industry is all set to amaze audiences with a stellar lineup of movies and series, many of which are slated to release in January.
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial 'Merry Christmas' will release in theatres on January 12. The Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starter has been described as 'a genre-defying tale' shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors.
Photo Credit: Instagram/@actorvijaysethupati
Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture 'Lal Salaam' will release on January 12.
Photo Credit: X/@ash_rajinikanth
Actor Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming movie 'Main Atal Hoon', based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will release in theatres on January 19.
Photo Credit: X/@TripathiiPankaj
Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest Telugu movie titled 'Guntur Kaaram' will release in cinemas on January 12.
Photo Credit: imdb.com
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' will hit the screens on January 25. Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.
Photo Credit: X/@iHrithik
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated series 'Indian Police Force', headlined by Sidharth Malhotra will release on Prime Video on January 19.
Photo Credit: X/@SidMalhotra
'Killer Soup', starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, will release on January 11 on Netflix.
Photo Credit: X/@NetflixIndia
Marvel Studios' new superhero series 'Echo' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10.
Photo Credit: X/@DisneyPlus