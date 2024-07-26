8 Best Places To Visit In India During Monsoon

Photo Credit: Image by tawatchai07 on Freepik
These are some of the best-known monsoon destinations in India
July is when many places in India witness heavy rainfall that leads to plush greenery across many parts of the country. And like every year it's time to explore some breathtaking places that become very much alive during the monsoon season.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Famously known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is located in Karnataka. It is a marvellous hill station with lush greenery and is popular for its rolling hills, trekking trails and beautiful waterfalls.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Famously known as the Jewel of the Sahyadri Mountains, Lonavala is located in Maharashtra. It is popular for its amazing views of the beautiful hills and deep green valleys. It also famous for its breathtaking waterfalls.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Famously referred to as the Princess of Hill stations, Kodaikanal is located in Tamil Nadu. It is well known for its scenic views and unrivalled beauty. Kodaikanal also has a wide range of waterfalls which come alive in month of July.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Famously called as the Queen of all Hill Stations, Mahabaleshwar is located in Maharashtra. It is famous for its beautiful lakes and supreme greenery. It is also popular for its strawberry farms.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Popularly known as the 'Little Tibet', it is located in the northeastern part of Himachal Pradesh. Spiti Valley, a cold desert mountain valley is well known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage and is home to several Buddhist monasteries as well.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Famously referred to as the Kashmir of South India, Munnar is located in Kerala. It is famous for its rolling hills, scenic valleys, numerous streams, huge splashy waterfalls, and sprawling tea plantations.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Famously known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong is located in Meghalaya. It is famous for its rolling hills and limestone caves. It is also where you will find the two wettest places in India, one of which is Cherrapunji and the other is Mawsynram.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Located in Kerala, Alleppey is known for its breathtaking backwaters and houseboats Alleppey. It is officially called Alappuzha, it is a world-renowned backwater tourist destination in India.
Photo Credit: unsplash