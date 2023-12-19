7 Most Expensive Players In The History Of IPL

Photo Credit: X/@CricketAus
From Yuvraj Singh to Mitchell Starc, here are the costliest buys in the biggest T20 league in the world.
World Cup-winning Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Tuesday became the costliest buy in IPL history after fetching a whopping Rs 24.75 crore bid from Kolkata Knight Riders, breaking the record set by his national team skipper Pat Cummins minutes ago at the auction in Dubai. With this, the Australian pace bowling duo became the costliest players in IPL history.
Photo Credit: X/@cricketworldcup
In the auction last year, LSG paid WI keeper batter Nicholas Pooran Rs 16 crore for his services. Yuvraj Singh was bought by Delhi Daredevils for the same amount in the year 2015.
Photo Credit: X/@IPL
Rajasthan Royals won the fierce bidding war during the player auction ahead of the IPL 2021 and brought Morris on board for Rs 16.25 crore.
Photo Credit: X/@IPL
Stokes, who will miss IPL 2024 was signed by the Chennai Super Kings in 2023 for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore.
Photo Credit: X/@cricketworldcup
Mumbai Indians bought Cameron Green for Rs 17.50 crore last year. In IPL 2024, he will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Punjab Kings bought Sam Curran for a mammoth sum of Rs 18.5 crore during the IPL 2023 auction. He was the costliest player in the tournament before the IPL 2024 auction.
Photo Credit: X/@IPL
Australia's World Cup-winning skipper held the record of most expensive player for a few hours on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs 20.5 crore for his services.
Photo Credit: X/@cricketworldcup
Mitchell Starc surpassed his Australian bowling partner Pat Cummins to become the most expensive buy in IPL history with an eye popping bid of Rs 24.75 crore as pacers attracted big moolah at the auction in Dubai.
Photo Credit: X/@CricketAus