7 Most Expensive Players In The History Of IPL

IPL 2024 Auction

World Cup-winning Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Tuesday became the costliest buy in IPL history after fetching a whopping Rs 24.75 crore bid from Kolkata Knight Riders, breaking the record set by his national team skipper Pat Cummins minutes ago at the auction in Dubai. With this, the Australian pace bowling duo became the costliest players in IPL history.

Photo Credit: X/@cricketworldcup