7 Latest 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 15,000

From Redmi 13 5G to Vivo T3x 5G and more, here are some options you can explore.

Updated On 03:07 PM IST, 13 Aug 2024

Choosing the best smartphone under Rs 15,000 can be difficult with multiple options available in the market. Here are seven of the latest models available in India, offering impressive features that won't break the bank.

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

1. Redmi 13 5G

  • Starting price: Rs 13,999

  • Available on: mi.com and Amazon

  • Key Features: 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 Accelerated Edition Octa-core processor, Android 14 and more

Photo Credit: mi.com

2. Moto G64 5G

  • Starting price: Rs 13,999

  • Available on: Motorola.in and Flipkart

  • Key Features: 6.5 inch Full HD+ Display, 50MP (OIS) + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Battery and more

Photo Credit: motorola.in

3. Vivo T3x 5G

  • Starting price: Rs 13,499

  • Available on: shop.vivo.com and Flipkart

  • Key Features: 6000 mAh Battery, 50MP Portrait Camera, 44W Flash Charge, 120Hz FHD+ High Brightness Display and more.

Photo Credit: shop.vivo.com

4. Realme Narzo 70x 5G

  • Starting price: Rs 10,999

  • Available on: buy.realme.com and Amazon

  • Key Features: 6.72 inch 120Hz FHD+ Display, 50MP AI Camera, 5000mAh Battery and more.

Photo Credit: buy.realme.com

5. Poco X6 Neo 5G 

  • Starting price: Rs 14,499

  • Available on: Flipkart

  • Key Features: 6.67-inch Full HD+ Display, 108MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Dimensity 6080 Processor and more

Photo Credit: X/@heyitsyogesh

6. iQOO Z9x 5G

  • Starting price: Rs 12,999

  • Available on: shop.iqoo.com and Amazon

  • Key Features: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6000mAh Ultra Slim Battery, 44W FlashCharge, 6.72-inch 120Hz display and more.

Photo Credit: shop.iqoo.com

7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 

  • Starting price: Rs 11,999

  • Available on: samsung.com and Flipkart

  • Key Features: 6.6 inch HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery, SEC S5E8535 (Exynos 1330) Processor

Photo Credit: samsung.com

