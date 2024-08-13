7 Latest 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 15,000

Photo Credit: motorola.in
From Redmi 13 5G to Vivo T3x 5G and more, here are some options you can explore.
Choosing the best smartphone under Rs 15,000 can be difficult with multiple options available in the market. Here are seven of the latest models available in India, offering impressive features that won't break the bank.
Photo Credit: Representative/Envato
Starting price: Rs 13,999
Available on: mi.com and Amazon
Key Features: 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 Accelerated Edition Octa-core processor, Android 14 and more
Photo Credit: mi.com
Starting price: Rs 13,999
Available on: Motorola.in and Flipkart
Key Features: 6.5 inch Full HD+ Display, 50MP (OIS) + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Battery and more
Photo Credit: motorola.in
Starting price: Rs 13,499
Available on: shop.vivo.com and Flipkart
Key Features: 6000 mAh Battery, 50MP Portrait Camera, 44W Flash Charge, 120Hz FHD+ High Brightness Display and more.
Photo Credit: shop.vivo.com
Starting price: Rs 10,999
Available on: buy.realme.com and Amazon
Key Features: 6.72 inch 120Hz FHD+ Display, 50MP AI Camera, 5000mAh Battery and more.
Photo Credit: buy.realme.com
Starting price: Rs 14,499
Available on: Flipkart
Key Features: 6.67-inch Full HD+ Display, 108MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Dimensity 6080 Processor and more
Photo Credit: X/@heyitsyogesh
Starting price: Rs 12,999
Available on: shop.iqoo.com and Amazon
Key Features: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6000mAh Ultra Slim Battery, 44W FlashCharge, 6.72-inch 120Hz display and more.
Photo Credit: shop.iqoo.com
Starting price: Rs 11,999
Available on: samsung.com and Flipkart
Key Features: 6.6 inch HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery, SEC S5E8535 (Exynos 1330) Processor
Photo Credit: samsung.com