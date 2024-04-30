7 Hill Stations To Visit In India This Summer

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Here are a few hill stations that you can visit to beat the heat in May 2024.
A searing heatwave has gripped parts of India with maximum temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius in many areas. Here are some great destinations for a quick and relaxing getaway.
A few days in the beautiful hilly terrain of Gangtok can help beat the heat. From peaceful monasteries to natural waterfalls and lakes, the place is an ideal place to bask in the natural beauty.
This hill station in north India offers a panoramic view of the mountains. Shimla is a landscape of adventurous activities such as skiing, trekking, and paragliding, along with colonial architecture and scenic views.
Known as 'Queens of hill stations in India', Ooty is situated in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Ooty has a cool and soothing climate almost all year round.
This hill station is situated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand state. A serene weather with a peaceful environment can be a suitable location for a summer getaway. From Jim Corbett National Park to Tibetan markets, there is a lot to explore at this hill station.
This hill station is situated along the Western Ghats. A quick getaway for people in Mumbai, Pune, and surrounding cities. Enjoy beautiful mountainous views like Wilson Point, and Elephant's Head Point, along with delicious food at Mapro Gardens, and Venna Lake.
The term 'Gulmarg' stands for a meadow of flowers in Persian. It is an ideal location for people who enjoy skiing. Located at an altitude of 2,650 (approximately) above sea level, this hill station is a popular getaway for people who enjoy food, scenic views, and textile handicrafts.
This hill station is popularly known as the 'Scotland of India'. It is a perfect blend of beautiful coffee plantations and India's cultural heritage. The beautiful waterfall at Abbey falls, elephant camp, and green mountains are highlights of this hill station.
