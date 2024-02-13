Photo Credit: BHIM UPI

7 Countries Where UPI Payments Are Accepted

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI is an instant real-time payment system to facilitate inter-bank transactions through mobile phones.

Updated On 08:46 AM IST, 13 Feb 2024

MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, shared a world map, highlighting the countries where Indians can use UPI to make payments.

Photo Credit: Source: Freepik

1. Bhutan

Bhutan, a neighbouring country of India was the first to accept UPI payments in July 2021.

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

2. Nepal

Yet another neighbouring country of India accepted UPI in February 2022.

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

3. UAE

United Arab Emirates accepted UPI in April 2022.

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

4. Singapore

India and Singapore launched UPI payments in February 2023.

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

5. France

It was in February 2024 that France accepted UPI payments to make payments convenient.

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

6. Sri Lanka

On February 12. 2024, UPI services were launched in this neighbouring country of India.

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

7. Mauritius

India and Mauritius launched UPI services through a video conference in February 2024, with Mauritius soon to make provisions for RuPay cards as well.

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

More Stories

Most T20I Centuries: Maxwell Equals Rohit's Record; Who Else Features In Top 5

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 12
Go To Homepage