7 Countries Where UPI Payments Are Accepted

Photo Credit: BHIM UPI
Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI is an instant real-time payment system to facilitate inter-bank transactions through mobile phones.
MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, shared a world map, highlighting the countries where Indians can use UPI to make payments.
Photo Credit: Source: Freepik
Bhutan, a neighbouring country of India was the first to accept UPI payments in July 2021.
Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash
Yet another neighbouring country of India accepted UPI in February 2022.
Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash
United Arab Emirates accepted UPI in April 2022.
Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash
India and Singapore launched UPI payments in February 2023.
Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash
It was in February 2024 that France accepted UPI payments to make payments convenient.
Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash
On February 12. 2024, UPI services were launched in this neighbouring country of India.
Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash
India and Mauritius launched UPI services through a video conference in February 2024, with Mauritius soon to make provisions for RuPay cards as well.
Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash