5 Important Facts To Know About International Women’s Day

Celebrated every year on March 8, here are five important questions answered around IWD.

Updated On 01:14 PM IST, 29 Feb 2024

IWD is celebrated every year on March 8 to celebrate and honour women's accomplishments. But it is also about raising awareness in society about gender disparities and discrimination.

What is the symbol and colour of International Women’s Day?

Purple, green and white are the colours of International Women's Day whereas the symbol for International Women’s Day is a female gender symbol (♀). According to the International Women's Day website, purple stands for dignity and justice, green for hope, and white for purity.

When was International Women’s Day officially recognised?

The UN celebrated its first official International Women's Day on 8 March during International Women’s Year in 1975 and it was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977.

What is the International women's day theme this year?

In 2024, UNESCO joins its voice to that of the entire UN family by celebrating this International Women’s Day under the theme “invest in women: accelerate progress”, which is aligned with the priority theme for the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-68).

Why is IWD a historical celebration in Russia?

IWD is strongly linked to the women’s movements during the 1917 Russian Revolution which got them the right to vote. Women in Russia commemorated the day (which fell on 8 March on the Gregorian calendar) that year by going on strike for 'bread and peace' to protest World War I and campaign for gender equality.

Photo Credit: x.com/HistoryWO

Which countries have IWD as an official national holiday?

IWD's purpose varies from country to country. In some countries IWD is recognised as an official national holiday, these include - Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Georgia, Laos, Mongolia, Montenegro, Russia, Uganda, Ukraine and Vietnam. 

More Stories

10 'Most Powerful Indians' In 2024

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 28

10 Hill Stations To Visit In March In India
Go To Homepage