5 Important Facts To Know About International Women’s Day

Celebrated every year on March 8, here are five important questions answered around IWD.
IWD is celebrated every year on March 8 to celebrate and honour women's accomplishments. But it is also about raising awareness in society about gender disparities and discrimination.
Purple, green and white are the colours of International Women's Day whereas the symbol for International Women’s Day is a female gender symbol (♀). According to the International Women's Day website, purple stands for dignity and justice, green for hope, and white for purity.
The UN celebrated its first official International Women's Day on 8 March during International Women’s Year in 1975 and it was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977.
In 2024, UNESCO joins its voice to that of the entire UN family by celebrating this International Women’s Day under the theme “invest in women: accelerate progress”, which is aligned with the priority theme for the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-68).
IWD is strongly linked to the women’s movements during the 1917 Russian Revolution which got them the right to vote. Women in Russia commemorated the day (which fell on 8 March on the Gregorian calendar) that year by going on strike for 'bread and peace' to protest World War I and campaign for gender equality.
Photo Credit: x.com/HistoryWO
IWD's purpose varies from country to country. In some countries IWD is recognised as an official national holiday, these include - Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Georgia, Laos, Mongolia, Montenegro, Russia, Uganda, Ukraine and Vietnam.