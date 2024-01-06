5 Best Places To Visit In Lakshadweep In 2024

Lakshadweep was the top-searched keyword on Google for second consecutive day after PM Modi's visit.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep, citizens have been keen to know more about this beautiful beach destination. Coincidentally, this is also the best time to visit this place, so here are some of the best places to visit in Lakshadweep.
Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi
The southernmost island of Lakshadweep is one of the most pristine islands accessible only by ship cruise. One can engage in water activities like kayaking, and snorkelling in the lagoon for a memorable experience.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/@random_clicks
The capital city of Lakshadweep is famous for its most beautiful Urja Mosque. It is also famous for its endless lagoons and white sand beaches. Kavaratti town is well known for the carved wooden pillars and the carved stones of its graveyards.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/@random_clicks
Also known as Cardamom Island, it is a coral island famous for its colourful coral reefs and marine turtles. It is also a well-known destination for snorkelling and scuba diving activities.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/@shifaz_a
This island is one of the hidden gems and also the oldest settled island of Lakshadweep. It is famous for stone engravers and is known for its stunning beaches and crystal clear waters.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/@sachinbenny
This island is the gateway to Lakshadweep islands as it is the only island that has an airport, which provides one of the most breathtaking views of the airstrip on the island. The island has one of the most beautiful and amazing lagoons in Lakshadweep and is also rich in marine life.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/@random_clicks