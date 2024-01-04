Photo Credit: Representative Image/Freepik

13 Most Ordered Dishes On Zomato On New Year’s Eve 2023

From pizza to beverages, here is what India ordered on NYE 2023.

Zomato's New Year's Eve food trends are in and biryani stole the show as the most ordered dish in India. "Biryani is unbeatable," the food delivery platform said in a post on Instagram.

Biryani

Rank: 1

Unquestionably the king of New Year's Eve, biryani emerged as the ultimate food choice, delighting taste buds across India.

Pizza

Rank: 2

Despite being a close contender, pizza claimed the top spot for a while before graciously conceding to the biryani frenzy.

Starter (Non-Veg)

Rank: 3

Non-vegetarian starters secured the third position, satisfying carnivorous cravings during the festive celebrations.

Breads

Rank: 4

An essential part of Indian cuisine, various bread varieties found their place on the graph, providing a delightful accompaniment to festive meals.

Snacks

Rank: 5

Snacks also made their mark, offering a diverse range of options to munch on during the New Year's Eve festivities.

Cake

Rank: 6

Serving as a sweet centrepiece, cakes added a touch of sweetness to the celebrations, making them a popular choice among dessert lovers.

Burger

Rank: 7

With their universal appeal, Burgers secured a notable spot in the New Year's Eve food trends, catering to those craving a hearty and satisfying meal.

Starter (Veg)

Rank: 8

Vegetarian starters found their place on the graph, showcasing the popularity of meat-free options among celebrants.

Dessert

Rank: 9

Apart from cakes, a variety of desserts delighted the sweet-toothed crowd, providing a perfect ending to the festive feast.

Beverages

Rank: 10

Quenching thirst and adding a refreshing touch, beverages found their way into the New Year's Eve food trends, offering a diverse array of choices.

Sweets

Rank: 11

Traditional Indian sweets made their presence felt, contributing to the sweet symphony of flavours that marked the celebratory occasion.

Curries (Non-Veg)

Rank: 12

Non-vegetarian curries added a flavorful twist to the festivities, earning their place in the list of popular dishes.

Chinese

Rank: 13

Reflecting the diverse palate of celebrants, Chinese cuisine found its place on the graph, showcasing its popularity during New Year's Eve celebrations.

