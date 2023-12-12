Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

10 Most Searched People In The World In 2023

From Jeremy Renner to David Beckham, take a look at the most trending personalities globally.

Updated On 05:29 PM IST, 12 Dec 2023

Tech giant Google released its 2023 Year in Search on Monday. The Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year. Here's the list of trending people:

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Damar Hamlin

American football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during his National Football League (NFL) game in January. The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from the New York hospital on January 11.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@d.ham3

2. Jeremy Renner

Actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered a near-fatal accident at the beginning of the year is second on the list. According to NDTV, he broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada.

Photo Credit: X/@JeremyRenner

3. Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, an online influencer and self-described misogynist is the third-most searched person on Google in 2023.

Photo Credit: X/@Cobratate

4. Kylian Mbappé

Photo Credit: X/@KMbappe

5. Travis Kelce

Photo Credit: X/@tkelce

6. Jenna Ortega

Photo Credit: Instagram/@jennaortega

7. Lil Tay

Photo Credit: Instragram/@liltay

8. Danny Masterson

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dannymasterson

9. David Beckham

Photo Credit: David Beckham's Facebook

10. Pedro Pascal

Photo Credit: Facebook

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 12

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 11

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 11
Go To Homepage