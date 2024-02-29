10 'Most Powerful Indians' In 2024

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi
According to the power list published by The Indian Express, PM Modi remains No.1 for the seventh consecutive year.
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, The Indian Express has released the list of the 100 most powerful Indians this year.
The Chairman of the Adani Group is the second richest person in India with a net worth of $101 billion.
The BJP national president is said to be the third most powerful person in the party after PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He is the man leading the BJP organisation into the Lok Sabha elections.
Nirmala Sitharaman is India's first full-time and the longest-serving woman finance minister. "Under her leadership, the Indian economy has registered 7% growth for three years in a row," the report said.
The Indian Express describes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a "trouble-shooter" for the BJP and the government. He has wide administrative and political experience.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of the state with the largest number of Lok Sabha seats in the country. Several BJP chief ministers have been inspired by his style of working.
The Union External Affairs Minister has emerged as the Modi government's "most articulate voice" on the global stage, the IE 100 2024 report said.
During his career, the Chief Justice of India has been part of several constitution benches and delivered landmark judgments in high-profile cases.
Mohan Bhagwat is the sarsanghchalak of the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP.
The Union Home Minister is known to be the chief strategist of the BJP under whom the party has won multiple elections across the country.
According to The Indian Express, PM Modi has only grown taller and stronger with every passing year. He has entered the election year as the favourite to win another term.
