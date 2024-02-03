10 Most Popular Beverages In India, As Per TasteAtlas

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Discover the top 10 popular Indian beverages according to TasteAtlas, including Mango Lassi, South Indian Coffee, Masala Chai and more.
India, known for its rich cultural tapestry, has a vibrant and diverse array of beverages. According to TasteAtlas, a platform dedicated to exploring global culinary treasures, several Indian drinks have gained international acclaim.
British officers brought Gin and Tonic to India in the 19th century. Now, it's a global favourite, especially during summer.
Rating: 4.3
Lassi is a traditional yoghurt drink with sweet and salty varieties.
Rating: 4.4
Mango lassi, a favourite in Indian cuisine, blends yoghurt with fresh mango. Served chilled, it's a popular and refreshing choice found on menus worldwide.
Rating: 4.7
Named after Darjeeling city, this tea is prestigious and comes in different types. Look out for the First Flush and Second Flush varieties. Make sure it's certified pure Darjeeling!
Rating: 4.4
Sweet Lassi, with yogurt and sugar, is a chilled delight.
Rating: 4.4
South Indian Coffee, with its unique filter, offers a rich taste. Popular in Karnataka and Kerala, it's best enjoyed with milk and a frothy top.
Rating: 4.5
Masala Chai, a spiced black tea with milk, is loved by almost every Indian and is a common household drink in India.
Rating: 4.7
Assam Tea from the northeast is strong and malty.
Rating: 4.2
Feni, a strong spirit from Goa, comes from cashew fruit.
Rating: 3.1
Salted Lassi, a savory version, is perfect for summer. Served in clay cups, it's frothy and refreshing.
Rating: 3.7
