10 Most Popular Beverages In India, As Per TasteAtlas

Discover the top 10 popular Indian beverages according to TasteAtlas, including Mango Lassi, South Indian Coffee, Masala Chai and more.

Updated On 02:07 PM IST, 03 Feb 2024

India, known for its rich cultural tapestry, has a vibrant and diverse array of beverages. According to TasteAtlas, a platform dedicated to exploring global culinary treasures, several Indian drinks have gained international acclaim.

1. Gin and Tonic

British officers brought Gin and Tonic to India in the 19th century. Now, it's a global favourite, especially during summer.

Rating: 4.3

2. Lassi

Lassi is a traditional yoghurt drink with sweet and salty varieties.

Rating: 4.4

3. Mango Lassi

Mango lassi, a favourite in Indian cuisine, blends yoghurt with fresh mango. Served chilled, it's a popular and refreshing choice found on menus worldwide.

Rating: 4.7

4. Darjeeling Tea

Named after Darjeeling city, this tea is prestigious and comes in different types. Look out for the First Flush and Second Flush varieties. Make sure it's certified pure Darjeeling!

Rating: 4.4

5. Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi, with yogurt and sugar, is a chilled delight.

Rating: 4.4

6. South Indian Coffee

South Indian Coffee, with its unique filter, offers a rich taste. Popular in Karnataka and Kerala, it's best enjoyed with milk and a frothy top.

Rating: 4.5

7. Masala Chai

Masala Chai, a spiced black tea with milk, is loved by almost every Indian and is a common household drink in India.

Rating: 4.7

8. Assam Tea

Assam Tea from the northeast is strong and malty.

Rating: 4.2

9. Feni

Feni, a strong spirit from Goa, comes from cashew fruit.

Rating: 3.1

10. Salted Lassi

Salted Lassi, a savory version, is perfect for summer. Served in clay cups, it's frothy and refreshing.

Rating: 3.7

