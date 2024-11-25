Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

IPL 2025 Auction: Here Are The Top 10 Highest-Priced Players Bought In Mega Auction

The top 10 most expensive players include Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul among others.

Rishabh Pant 

Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Gaints for a whopping Rs 27 crore. He becomes the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings acquired Shreyas Iyer for a jaw dropping Rs 26. 75 crore, making him the second highest player sold after Rishabh Pant.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore against the base price of Rs 2 crore.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was obtained by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore by using the right the match option, as against to his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings secured Yuzvendra Chahal, the right-arm leg-spinner, for Rs 18 crore in a bidding war that was started by CSK.

Jos Buttler

Joe Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15. 75 crore becoming the highest paid overseas player for the upcoming IPL 2025.

KL Rahul

After parting ways with Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

Josh Hazelwood

Josh Hazelwood secured a bid of Rs 12.50 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the day 1 of the mega auction.

Jofra Archer

Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians have welcomed Trent Boult back to their team after acquiring him for Rs 12.50 crore.

