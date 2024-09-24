Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First Look Of Mumbai's First Underground Metro; Details Inside

The first phase of the metro is expected to be operational next week.

Updated On 05:43 PM IST, 24 Sep 2024

Aqualine 

The aqua line metro stretches 33.5 km and features 27 metro stations, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. 

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Phase 1

The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey and BKC includes 10 stations and is expected to be operational from the next week.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Connectivity With Other Lines

This route will also have connectivity with Mumbai Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Official Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch it between October 3 and 5.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Line Completion

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is working on the rest of the line, with completion expected by March 2025.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Renaming Stations

The names of certain stations including the two airport stations have been updated to reflect their location more accurately.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

