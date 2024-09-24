Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First Look Of Mumbai's First Underground Metro; Details Inside

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The first phase of the metro is expected to be operational next week.
The aqua line metro stretches 33.5 km and features 27 metro stations, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade.
The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey and BKC includes 10 stations and is expected to be operational from the next week.
This route will also have connectivity with Mumbai Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch it between October 3 and 5.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is working on the rest of the line, with completion expected by March 2025.
The names of certain stations including the two airport stations have been updated to reflect their location more accurately.
