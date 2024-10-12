Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit

Celebrating The Goddess: Glimpses Of Durga Puja From Kolkata

As the festivities draw to a close with Dashami, or Dussehra, NDTV Profit brings you a few scenes of Durga Puja celebrations straight from the City of Joy.

Reflection of Goddess Durga in a mirror at Kalighat Milan Sangha, close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

The iconic Bagbazaar Sarbojonin pujo in north Kolkata.

Durga Puja pandal of Hindustan Club in south Kolkata.

Splendid decoration at Behal Notun Dol in Kolkata.

Interior of the Singhi Park pandal in south Kolkata.

Inside puja pandal at Hindustan Park in south Kolkata.

Goddess Durga pictured in a rural setting at Kumartuli Sarbojonin in north Kolkata.

People click photos at 95 Pally pandal in south Kolkata.

Goddess Durga idol at Borisha Club in Behala, Kolkata, which was themed on the Sunderbans.

A beautiful portrayal of Goddess Durga at a pandel in Kidderpore, Kolkata.

Idol of Goddess Durga at Bakul Bagan in Bhowanipore.

