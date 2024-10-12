Celebrating The Goddess: Glimpses Of Durga Puja From Kolkata

Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
As the festivities draw to a close with Dashami, or Dussehra, NDTV Profit brings you a few scenes of Durga Puja celebrations straight from the City of Joy.
Reflection of Goddess Durga in a mirror at Kalighat Milan Sangha, close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
The iconic Bagbazaar Sarbojonin pujo in north Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
Durga Puja pandal of Hindustan Club in south Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
Splendid decoration at Behal Notun Dol in Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
Interior of the Singhi Park pandal in south Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
Inside puja pandal at Hindustan Park in south Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
Goddess Durga pictured in a rural setting at Kumartuli Sarbojonin in north Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
People click photos at 95 Pally pandal in south Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
Goddess Durga idol at Borisha Club in Behala, Kolkata, which was themed on the Sunderbans.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
A beautiful portrayal of Goddess Durga at a pandel in Kidderpore, Kolkata.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit
Idol of Goddess Durga at Bakul Bagan in Bhowanipore.
Photo Credit: Hemarghya Bal/NDTV Profit