Cabinet Decisions At A Glance: DA Hike To Rabi Crop MSP

Here are some takeaways from the cabinet meet on Oct. 16.
Central government employees and pensioners are set to receive a Diwali bonus in the form of a 3% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief.
This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.
A 6.5% increase in the minimum support price for wheat has been approved by the cabinet.
The MSP for wheat will rise from Rs 2,275 per quintal to Rs 2,425 per quintal.
The MSP for mustard has been raised by Rs 300 to Rs 5,950 per quintal.
Chana MSP will see an increase of Rs 210, reaching Rs 5,650 per quintal.
A multi-tracking project worth Rs 2,642 crore traversing through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh has been approved, which will increase existing railways network by about 30 kms.
A new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and two railway bridges are being added to reduce congestion, due to this route's role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and foodgrains, as well as tourism and industrial demands.
