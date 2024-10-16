Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Cabinet Decisions At A Glance: DA Hike To Rabi Crop MSP

Here are some takeaways from the cabinet meet on Oct. 16.

Updated On 05:22 PM IST, 16 Oct 2024

Hike In Dearness Allowance

Central government employees and pensioners are set to receive a Diwali bonus in the form of a 3% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief.

Photo Credit: Envato

Who Will Benefit

This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

Photo Credit: Envato

Rise In Rabi Crop MSP

A 6.5% increase in the minimum support price for wheat has been approved by the cabinet.

Photo Credit: Envato

Wheat MSP

The MSP for wheat will rise from Rs 2,275 per quintal to Rs 2,425 per quintal.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Other Essential Crops See MSP Increase

The MSP for mustard has been raised by Rs 300 to Rs 5,950 per quintal.

Photo Credit: Envato

Chana Sees MSP Hike

Chana MSP will see an increase of Rs 210, reaching Rs 5,650 per quintal.

Photo Credit: Envato

Ministry Of Railways Project Approved

A multi-tracking project worth Rs 2,642 crore traversing through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh has been approved, which will increase existing railways network by about 30 kms.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Varanasi-Pt. DDU Junction Infra Upgrade

A new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and two railway bridges are being added to reduce congestion, due to this route's role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and foodgrains, as well as tourism and industrial demands.

Photo Credit: Pexels

