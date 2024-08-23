Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 23

Here's how the market fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:31 PM IST, 23 Aug 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Muted Week Higher

Nifty 50 ended 11.65 points or 0.05% higher at 24,823.15, and Sensex closed 33.02 points or 0.04% up at 81,086.2.

The Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Mahidnra & Mahindra Ltd. added to the benchmark index.

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and State Bank of India weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,061 stocks rose, 1,861 declined, and 103 remained unchanged on the BSE.

