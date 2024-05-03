Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 3

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:28 PM IST, 03 May 2024

Tata Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue Falls Marginally, Profit Misses Estimates

Consolidated top line of the Pune-based ER&D firm fell 1% sequentially to Rs 1,301 crore.

MRF Q4 Results: Profit Rises 16%, Misses Estimates

Consolidated net profit of the Chennai-based tyre-maker rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 396 crore in the quarter-ended March.

Gig Worker Scheme On Labour Ministry’s 100-Day Plan—NDTV Profit Exclusive

Talks on contributions to social security corpus and mapping individual workers onto the e-shram portal are currently underway with aggregators.

Spot Power Prices On IEX Rise, Long-Term Prices Touch Ceiling

Intraday, the green-term ahead market non-solar and green-day ahead non-solar prices touched the ceiling of Rs 10 per kilowatt hour.

Bajaj Auto Gets A New Flagship In Pulsar NS400Z

With the Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj Auto has launched its biggest Pulsar yet that promises affordable power to the masses at a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh.

Federal Bank Q4 Results Review: Margin To Get Support From Higher Yielding Asset Mix

Systematix raised target price of the private lender to Rs 190 apiece, implying a potential upside of 10.4%.

Dabur Spices Meet FSSAI Regulations, CEO Assures No Use Of Ethylene Oxide

For exports, Dabur's ethylene oxide treatment, which is used to prevent microbial growth, adheres to the limits set by the Indian Spice Board, the CEO said.

