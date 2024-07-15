Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 15

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.
Gupta, who held the top spot for two consecutive years, has been replaced by Sanjiv Puri of ITC Ltd.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
India has an export strategy aimed at improving electronics competitiveness, be it through PLI schemes or otherwise, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
A TCS study finds that companies want to become 'AI-ready', but business executives are worried about how to show evidential performance.
The plea had contended that there were mistakes and errors apparent in the top court’s Jan. 3 verdict.
Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/NDTV Profit
Exports rose by 2.6% year-on-year to $35.2 billion, while imports increased 5% year-on-year to $56.2 billion.
Photo Credit: Freepik
This move is in line with HUL's strategic intent to focus sharply on its core categories, said CEO Rohit Jawa.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The new rules have also been made applicable to all regional rural banks, rural cooperative banks and housing finance companies.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit