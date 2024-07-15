Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 15

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:44 PM IST, 15 Jul 2024

Marico's Saugata Gupta Loses Top Spot In FMCG CEO Pay Scale

Gupta, who held the top spot for two consecutive years, has been replaced by Sanjiv Puri of ITC Ltd.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

India Eats Into China, Vietnam's Smartphone Imports To US

India has an export strategy aimed at improving electronics competitiveness, be it through PLI schemes or otherwise, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Businesses Want AI, But Don’t Know How To Assess Its Impact

A TCS study finds that companies want to become 'AI-ready', but business executives are worried about how to show evidential performance.

 Tap To Read

Adani-Hindenburg: Supreme Court Junks Petition Seeking Review Of Verdict

The plea had contended that there were mistakes and errors apparent in the top court’s Jan. 3 verdict.

Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

India's Trade Deficit Narrows To $20.98 Billion In June

Exports rose by 2.6% year-on-year to $35.2 billion, while imports increased 5% year-on-year to $56.2 billion.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Tap To Read

HUL To Sell Pureit To AO Smith India For Rs 601 Crore

This move is in line with HUL's strategic intent to focus sharply on its core categories, said CEO Rohit Jawa.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

RBI Directs Lenders To Give Borrowers A Chance To Explain In Fraud Cases

The new rules have also been made applicable to all regional rural banks, rural cooperative banks and housing finance companies.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 15

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 11
Go To Homepage