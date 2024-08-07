Photo Credit: Canva

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 7

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 09:48 PM IST, 07 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Ratings Upgraded Two Notches By Moody's, Outlook Positive

The ratings upgrade follows Tata Motors’ sustained track record in achieving revenue growth, improving profitability and reducing debt amid elevated capex, Moody’s says.

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results: Profit Up 41%, Revenue Misses Estimates

Consolidated net profit for Godrej Consumer Products increased 41% over the year earlier to Rs 451 crore in the quarter-ended June.

Godrej Consumer Enters Pet Care Business, To Invest Rs 500 Crore In Five Years

The consumer goods giant aims to kick off production for the pet care business in the second half of fiscal 2026.

Gen AI Adoption To Impact Working Hours Of Indians, Says Accenture

An overwhelming 96% of business leaders in APAC acknowledge that Gen AI will significantly impact their operations.

Pine Labs Launches UPISetu For All Merchant UPI Payments

'Completely Unnecessary', Says Supreme Court On Presumed-Supremacy Accusations

A single-judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had made some crude observations after the apex court stayed a contempt proceeding.

Tata Motors Launches Tata Curvv EV In India At Starting Price Of Rs 17.49 lakh

Tata Motors plans to offer the Curvv in both electric and internal combustion engine variants.

