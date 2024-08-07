Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 7

Photo Credit: Canva
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The ratings upgrade follows Tata Motors’ sustained track record in achieving revenue growth, improving profitability and reducing debt amid elevated capex, Moody’s says.
Consolidated net profit for Godrej Consumer Products increased 41% over the year earlier to Rs 451 crore in the quarter-ended June.
The consumer goods giant aims to kick off production for the pet care business in the second half of fiscal 2026.
An overwhelming 96% of business leaders in APAC acknowledge that Gen AI will significantly impact their operations.
A single-judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had made some crude observations after the apex court stayed a contempt proceeding.
Tata Motors plans to offer the Curvv in both electric and internal combustion engine variants.
