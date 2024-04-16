Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 16

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:19 PM IST, 16 Apr 2024

Food Regulator's Battle Against 'Healthy Labels' Only Half Won

India needs a definition of what is unhealthy and what is healthy, says Arun Gupta of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest.

Photo Credit: PixaHive

 Tap To Read

BharatPe Elevates Interim Chief Nalin Negi As CEO

BharatPe will institute a search for appointment of a new CFO.

Photo Credit: BharatPe website

 Tap To Read

Tata Takeover Puts Ching's Secret Distributors In Turmoil, Says Industry Body

In January, Tata Consumer Products agreed to buy Capital Foods, the owner of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, in a phased manner.

Photo Credit: Chings website

 Tap To Read

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Don't Degrade Allopathy, Supreme Court To Ramdev

A lawsuit by the IMA alleged that Ramdev was running an adversarial campaign against the Covid vaccines and contemporary medical practices.

Photo Credit: Screengrab from Supreme Court Live Streaming

 Tap To Read

Mahindra Launches Nine-Seater Bolero Neo+ SUV For Fleet And Family

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+, powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with micro-hybrid technology, is being offered in two variants at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh, ex-showroom India.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

Flying Schools Seek Alternatives Amid Training Fuel Shortage

IOC’s Gujarat refinery stands as the only facility producing Avgas in India since September 2022.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Raptee Energy Unveils First Electric Motorcycle Made In Chennai

When launched in June, the Raptee Energy electric motorcycle will compete with the likes of Revolt 400, Ultraviolette F77 and Tork Motors’ Kratos.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 16

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 15

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 15
Go To Homepage