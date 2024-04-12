Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 12

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:08 PM IST, 12 Apr 2024

TCS Q4 Results: Revenue Rises On Record Deal Wins, Profitability Intact

TCS's revenue rose 1.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 61,237 crore. Profitability margin expanded 97 basis points to 25.99%.

India's CPI Inflation Eases To 4.85% In March, Food Prices Lead The Fall

In March, India's Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.85%, with food and beverage inflation coming in at 7.68%.

MUFG In Talks To Invest $1.5-2 Billion In HDB Financial

MUFG will likely pick 20% stake in HDB Financial, valuing it at $7-10 billion.

GQG, Fidelity Investments Likely To Participate In Vodafone Idea's Rs 18,000 Crore FPO

Vodafone Idea has filed a red herring prospectus for its upcoming follow-on public offer to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore.

Paisalo Loan Case: High Court Hammers Hidden Proceedings, Sets Date For Arbitration

Paisalo Digital extended three loans totaling Rs 12 crore to the trust. The loans carried an interest rate of 17% per annum and were repayable in 60 monthly installments.

AIESL's Aircraft Technicians Call Off Strike Scheduled For April 23

After the negotiations, a settlement was reached according to which the management agreed to revise technicians' pay and amend the new Service Level Agreement, among other things.

Elon Musk's India Trip: Strategic Talks With PM Modi, Piyush Goyal Scheduled For April 20-22

While government officials will be meeting the Tesla CEO, some industry stakeholders may also be invited, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

