Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 12

TCS's revenue rose 1.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 61,237 crore. Profitability margin expanded 97 basis points to 25.99%.
In March, India's Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.85%, with food and beverage inflation coming in at 7.68%.
MUFG will likely pick 20% stake in HDB Financial, valuing it at $7-10 billion.
Vodafone Idea has filed a red herring prospectus for its upcoming follow-on public offer to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore.
Paisalo Digital extended three loans totaling Rs 12 crore to the trust. The loans carried an interest rate of 17% per annum and were repayable in 60 monthly installments.
After the negotiations, a settlement was reached according to which the management agreed to revise technicians' pay and amend the new Service Level Agreement, among other things.
While government officials will be meeting the Tesla CEO, some industry stakeholders may also be invited, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
