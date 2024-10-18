India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions And More—A Glance At The Week That Was

Bomb threats on 20 planes, India's largest IPO and more events that transpired this week.

Updated On 09:58 PM IST, 18 Oct 2024

India-Canada Relations Take Severe Hit 

Tensions escalated after the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Photo Credit: PTI

India withdrew its high commissioner and expelled six Canadian diplomats, while Canada had expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials. India accused the Justin Trudeau government of pursuing a political agenda.

Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan/PTI

Flight Bomb Scare

A series of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines led to significant disruptions, affecting at least 20 flights throughout the week.

Photo Credit: David Gavi/Unsplash

An Air Akasa flight bound for Bengaluru was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat. Singapore's Air Force deployed two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express aircraft also in response to a bomb threat. An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was forced to land at a Canadian airport as a precaution.

Photo Credit: Isaac Struna/Unsplash

Hyundai Motor IPO

India's largest IPO was subscribed 2.27 times, and is expected to list on the bourses on Oct. 22.

Photo Credit: Václav Pechar/Unsplash

Reliance Industries Bonus Issue

RIL announced 1:1 bonus shares, for which the record date has been set Oct. 28.

Photo Credit: Sajeet Manghat/NDTV Profit

ECB Rate Cut

The European Central Bank reduced interest rates for the third time this year on Oct. 17 by a quarter-point to 3.25%.

Photo Credit: Paul Fiedler/Unsplash

Inflation Data

Retail inflation in India reached a nine-month high at 5.49% in September. Wholesale inflation also gained momentum, with the wholesale price index increasing to 1.84%, primarily attributed to a significant surge in food price inflation.

Photo Credit: Envato

