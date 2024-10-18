India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions And More—A Glance At The Week That Was

Bomb threats on 20 planes, India's largest IPO and more events that transpired this week.
Tensions escalated after the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
India withdrew its high commissioner and expelled six Canadian diplomats, while Canada had expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials. India accused the Justin Trudeau government of pursuing a political agenda.
A series of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines led to significant disruptions, affecting at least 20 flights throughout the week.
An Air Akasa flight bound for Bengaluru was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat. Singapore's Air Force deployed two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express aircraft also in response to a bomb threat. An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was forced to land at a Canadian airport as a precaution.
India's largest IPO was subscribed 2.27 times, and is expected to list on the bourses on Oct. 22.
RIL announced 1:1 bonus shares, for which the record date has been set Oct. 28.
The European Central Bank reduced interest rates for the third time this year on Oct. 17 by a quarter-point to 3.25%.
Retail inflation in India reached a nine-month high at 5.49% in September. Wholesale inflation also gained momentum, with the wholesale price index increasing to 1.84%, primarily attributed to a significant surge in food price inflation.
