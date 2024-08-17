Yunus Calls Redesigning Financial System & Pushes For Social Business At Voice Of Global South Summit

“Our education system and financial system are built only for creating job seekers and providing jobs for them. We have to redesign our system,” he said and hoped that it could be done together by the Global South, which is “rich with a fantastically creative young population.”

Combining entrepreneurship with social business can create miracles, said Yunus, who assumed office as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8 amid the social and economic crisis in the country after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5.