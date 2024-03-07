China's Xi Urges Coordination Of Military And Economic Strategy At Sea
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to coordinate its maritime strategy with economic development, in a meeting with defense lawmakers during the country’s annual legislative session.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to coordinate its maritime strategy with economic development, in a meeting with defense lawmakers during the country’s annual legislative session.
The armed forces “should coordinate the preparation for maritime military conflicts, the protection of maritime rights and interests, and the development of the maritime economy,” Xi said at the Thursday meeting, according to a report by China’s state broadcaster.
Xi’s comments came as tensions have flared up at the South China Sea. Coast guard vessels from China and the Philippines have collided this week during the Southeast Asian nation’s resupply mission. The two countries have been locked in a territorial dispute in the waters, with Beijing claiming nearly all of the resource-rich waterway including areas that Manila says are part of its exclusive economic zone.
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi reiterated at a Thursday press conference that the world’s second-largest economy has always maintained a high degree of restraint, warning other countries against taking sides in the South China Sea.
In his meeting with military lawmakers, Xi also urged the army to push forward the building of China’s aerospace system, improve the capability to safeguard cybersecurity, and step up coordination and implementation of major smart-technology projects. Xi called for innovation and reforms to the defense technological system to unleash “new quality fighting forces.”
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.