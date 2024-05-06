World Asthma Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
World Asthma Day is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma, a World Health Organization collaborative organisation founded in 1993.
As the world gears up to observe World Asthma Day 2024, the focus remains on raising global awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory condition affecting millions worldwide.
Organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), this annual event highlights the importance of education and understanding in managing asthma effectively.
World Asthma Day 2024: Date
World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May. This year, it falls on May 7.
World Asthma Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Asthma Day 2024 is 'Asthma Education Empowers'. This theme underscores the significance of providing people with asthma the necessary knowledge to manage their condition effectively and to recognise when to seek medical assistance.
World Asthma Day 2024: History
The first World Asthma Day was celebrated in the year 1998 in more than 35 countries in conjunction with the first World Asthma Meeting held in Barcelona, Spain.
Participation has increased with each World Asthma Day held since then, and the day has become one of the world’s most important asthma awareness and education events, according to the information on the GINA website.
World Asthma Day 2024: Significance
World Asthma Day holds significant importance as it provides an opportunity to spread awareness about asthma and educate people on how to support those living with the condition. It fosters unity, compassion, and kindness globally, encouraging communities to come together in support of asthma awareness and research.
Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects over 260 million people and is responsible for over 4,50,000 deaths each year worldwide.
Asthma has a long history, dating back to ancient civilisations such as China and Egypt. The Greek physician Hippocrates and other early medical practitioners made significant contributions to understanding asthma symptoms and triggers. Throughout the centuries, advancements in medical knowledge, including the recognition of asthma as an inflammatory condition, have led to improved treatments and management strategies.