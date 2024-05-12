Wildfire Evacuation Alerts Issued For Canadian Oil Sands Hub

Steam rises from the Syncrude Canada Ltd. upgrader plant in this aerial photograph taken above the Athabasca oil sands near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. While the upfront spending on a mine tends to be costlier than developing more common oil-sands wells, their decades-long lifespans can make them lucrative in the future for companies willing to wait. Photographer: Ben Nelms/Bloomberg