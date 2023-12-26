Embarrassed By Your Cough? ‘Sick Shaming’ Leads To Overuse Of Cold Medicine

As the pandemic has receded, McNamara is emblematic of the dilemma facing Americans. They’re under pressure to show up for work and social gatherings, yet even the hint of a sniffle can be enough to brand someone an outcast. To cope with these dueling obligations, they’re using more cold and allergy meds to cope — and potentially overtreating themselves in the process.In the US, sales of upper respiratory over-the-counter medications rose 23% to $11.8 billion in the 52 weeks through early December from the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, according to researcher NIQ. Cold and flu treatments, which make up about a quarter of the category, grew faster with a 30% gain — much to the benefit of OTC producers like Reckitt Benckiser Plc, maker of Mucinex, and Procter & Gamble Co., which owns the Vicks and DayQuil brands.