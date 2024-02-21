U.S. Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire In Gaza

Commenting on the Algerian-proposed draft resolution on the situation in the Middle East ahead of the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington is “working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which would bring an immediate and sustained period of calm to Gaza for at least six weeks, and from which we could then take the time and the steps to build a more enduring peace.” She had said that the deal represented the “best opportunity” to reunite all hostages with their families and enable a prolonged pause in fighting, that would allow for more lifesaving food, water, fuel, medicine, and other essentials to get into the hands of Palestinian civilians who desperately need it.