U.S. Senator Seeks Action Against India Shrimp After Whistleblower Report On Safety

"Indian shrimp relies on forced labour and is pumped full of illegal antibiotics. The USTR needs to act to ensure American consumers are not put in harm's way," the senator said.

"Today's report outlining the abuses at Choice Canning Company's shrimp processing factory in India makes clear why Indian shrimp does not belong on the shelf alongside Louisiana shrimp," said Cassidy, who represents Louisiana in the U.S. Senate.