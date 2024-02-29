Job Cuts, Fleeing Investors: How Anti-DEI Lawsuits Take A Toll on Targets

Both sides are still waiting on the final word. The Fearless Fund is challenging the judges’ decision, and no other case has made it through the court system to a verdict. But the threat of legal action has been enough to send a chill across diversity, equity and inclusion efforts: Even at companies that haven’t been targeted, lawyers say they’re recommending broader parameters for programs that are less likely to attract scrutiny. Meanwhile, DEI departments are shedding staff and the number of US DEI roles on the job listings site Indeed.com is 16% lower than last year.