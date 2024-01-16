U.S. Merchant Vessel Struck As Shippers Told To Avoid Red Sea

US and UK forces bombed targets in Yemen over the past several days following months of attacks on commercial ships by the Houthis, who had been targeting vessels with any kind of connection with Israel. The Houthis took responsibility for the attack and Yahya Saree, a Houthi armed forces spokesperson, said in a televised statement that they will target US and UK vessels and warships. The attacks will continue as long as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza, he said.