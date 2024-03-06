UK To Abolish Holiday Home Tax Breaks To Tackle Housing Shortage

Hunt also said the government would allocate £242 million ($308 million) of investments in the Barking Riverside and Canary Wharf districts in London to build around 8,000 houses, in an attempt to transform the latter into a new hub for life sciences after the exit of some major banks. He also said the Conservative Party was on track to build over 1 million homes in this parliament, which works out to an average 200,000 per year over the five-year period and a shortfall of roughly 100,000 homes per year below the party’s own annual target.