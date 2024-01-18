Third Commercial Ship In A Week Struck By A Drone Near Yemen

The attack occurred about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Aden, Yemen, according to the UK Navy. The ship involved was a bulk commodity carrier, according to intelligence companies Ambrey Analytics and Diaplous, making it the third one of that kind to be struck this week. US Central Command said a one-way attack drone launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen struck US-owned and operated M/V Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden.