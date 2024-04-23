Two Malaysian Helicopters Collide Mid-Air, All 10 Crew Members Killed

Tragedy struck rehearsals for a naval parade when two Malaysian navy helicopters collided mid-air, killing all 10 crew members aboard.

BBC reported that the incident took place at 09:30 local time (02:30 BST) in the Malaysian town of Lumut in the western state of Perak, which houses a navy base.

"All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut Naval Base military hospital for identification," the navy said, as per a CNN report.

A video circulating on local media showed several helicopters flying in formation when one of the choppers’ rotor clipped another before both aircraft crashed to the ground. Local police confirmed the footage was genuine.