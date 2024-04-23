Two Malaysian Helicopters Collide Mid-Air, All 10 Crew Members Killed
A video circulating on local media showed several helicopters flying in formation when one of the choppers’ rotor clipped another before both aircraft crashed to the ground.
Tragedy struck rehearsals for a naval parade when two Malaysian navy helicopters collided mid-air, killing all 10 crew members aboard.
BBC reported that the incident took place at 09:30 local time (02:30 BST) in the Malaysian town of Lumut in the western state of Perak, which houses a navy base.
"All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut Naval Base military hospital for identification," the navy said, as per a CNN report.
A video circulating on local media showed several helicopters flying in formation when one of the choppers’ rotor clipped another before both aircraft crashed to the ground. Local police confirmed the footage was genuine.
Two military helicopters collide during parade rehearsal in Malaysia— RT (@RT_com) April 23, 2024
The navy said it would investigate the cause of the collision.
Malaysia's Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the aircraft — a maritime operations helicopter and a Fennec military chopper — were rehearsing for a parade celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy, due to be held on Saturday, CNN reported.
Nordin said all the victims were below the age of 40. Efforts were underway to verify the identities of the crew members killed, he told reporters.
One of the helicopters, a HOM M503-3 with seven people on board, is believed to have crashed onto a running track. The other, a Fennec M502-6 carrying the other three victims, crashed into a swimming pool nearby, the BBC reported.
PM Offers Condolences
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a post on X that "the nation mourns the heart-wrenching and soul-wrenching tragedy."
"Condolences to all the families of the victims and prayers for strength to face this calamity," he said.
Just last month, a Malaysian coast guard helicopter had crashed into the sea off Malaysia's Angsa Island during a training flight. The pilot, co-pilot and two passengers on board were found and rescued by fishermen.
Negara berdukacita dengan tragedi yang menyayat hati dan meruntun jiwa membabitkan nahas dua helikopter di Pangkalan TLDM Lumut hari ini.— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 23, 2024
Takziah kepada semua keluarga mangsa yang terkorban dengan doa agar diberi kekuatan dalam menghadapi musibah ini.
Tragedi ini ternyataâ¦ https://t.co/0DPTnuaYEJ