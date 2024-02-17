Trump Organization Hit With $365 Million Fine In Fraud Trial

The $364 million fine comes just weeks after a federal jury in Manhattan ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her when she went public with claims that he raped her in the 1990s. The pair of financial hits threaten to consume most — if not all — of the cash Trump has testified to having on hand. In a deposition in the case last year, Trump said he had more than $400 million in cash. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has Trump’s net worth at $3.1 billion, including total liquid assets at about $600 million.