Total Solar Eclipse 2024: NASA To Launch Sounding Rockets Into Moon’s Shadow; Here's Why

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is scheduled to launch three sounding rockets during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

This launch is planned to examine the changes in the Earth’s upper atmosphere as the Moon settles in between the Sun and the Earth. During this duration, the daylight will get dim in certain regions on the Earth.

The Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP) sounding rockets will launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. These rockets will examine the disturbances created in the ionosphere when the Moon eclipses the Sun.