This AI Architect Will Design Your Climate-Friendly Dream Home

For now, humans are still needed to turn Vitruvius’s plans into buildable reality. By year’s end, the program will be able to produce its own construction schematics, according to Ballard. He says Vitruvius is at least a year away from being able to draw up full construction documents, permit applications, budgets, bills of materials and a building schedule — an ambitious timeline for an untested technology tacking a complex interplay of tasks. But if those processes can be automated, Icon estimates the software could shave at least $100,000 from the price of a home.