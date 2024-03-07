Sweden Joins NATO To Complete Alliance’s Nordic Expansion

Still, Sweden is joining NATO at a time when the alliance is grappling with growing uncertainty about the US’s commitment to European security. Donald Trump, who could return to the White House after November’s elections, has suggested letting Russia attack members that don’t meet NATO’s spending goal. Even the current administration under President Joe Biden is facing difficulties passing aid for Ukraine’s defense against Russia, and the US has in recent years been shifting its focus away from Europe toward Asia in response to China’s increasing military power.