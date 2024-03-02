Sunak Struggles To Halt UK Tories Drifting Toward Rival Badenoch

The noise has picked up this month. She waded into a row over transgender rights with a post on the social media site X — not signed off by Sunak’s aides — accusing opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer of trying to politicize the murder of a teenager. She also became embroiled in a public spat with a former Post Office official she alleged was the subject of a bullying investigation when she fired him. Sunak’s spokespeople refused to endorse her claim.