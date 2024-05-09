Sri Lanka To Vote Between Sept 17 And Oct 16 To Elect Next President
The announcement came on the second anniversary of the public uprising against Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government over the handling of the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation.
Sri Lanka will hold presidential election between Sept. 17 and Oct. 16, the country's top electoral body announced on Thursday. In a notice signed by its chairman R M A L Ratnayake, the Election Commission said it will call for nominations to hold the Presidential election within the specified timeframe in terms of the provisions of the Constitution.
'In terms of the powers vested in the elections commission the presidential election will be held at a date between 17 September and 16 October,' it said.
The last presidential election was held on Nov. 19, 2019 when Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected.
On May 9, 2022, Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign following anti-government protests. Ranil Wickremesinghe replaced him as prime minister. Two months later, Wickremesinghe replaced Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President to serve the balance term until the end of 2024.
President Wickremesinghe is expected to contest the presidential election under a new symbol, his top aide said last month.
Wickremesinghe, 75, will represent several parties as a national candidate, Senior Presidential Advisor and UNP senior leader Ashu Marasinghe said last month.
The veteran politician has led the United National Party (UNP) since 1994. He has served as prime minister on five occasions, leading six governments.
President Wickremesinghe may have a face-up with his cabinet colleague Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who is currently serving as the Minister of Justice.
Former president Maithripala Sirisena, the chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), recently said that Rajapakshe, 65, would be his party's candidate in the presidential election.