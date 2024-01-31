Saudis Resume U.S. Defense Talks After Pause From Israel-Hamas War

MBS, as the 38-year-old leader is known, still sees opportunities for greater US cooperation despite anger across the Arab world over the continuing strikes by Israel, a key US ally, on Hamas, and the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza, said two people with knowledge of his thinking. The US is also at the heart of simmering regional tensions. Over the weekend, three American soldiers died in an attack on a base in Jordan, while US forces have launched several airstrikes on Yemen to counter ship attacks by Houthi militants.