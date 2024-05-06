Rishi Sunak Warns Of Hung Parliament 'Disaster' After Election Setback

In an apparent message for the rebellious voices from the Conservative backbenches, being led by former home secretary Suella Braverman who has demanded the Prime Minister move on from “managerialism” and show strong leadership, Sunak added: “There’s work to do and more progress to be made and I am determined that we will come together as a party and show the British people we are delivering for them.” Sunak’s comments on a hung Parliament reflect analysis by leading psephologist Professor Michael Thrasher for ‘Sky News’, which suggested Labour would win 294 seats at a general election, short of the 326 for a majority.